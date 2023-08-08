Menu

Crime

Police say vehicle involved in Cambridge hit-and-run found on fire near Guelph

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 10:38 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A car involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Cambridge was later found in flames down the highway in the Guelph area, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, police were called about a hit-and-run collision near Franklin Boulevard and Saginaw Parkway.

Police say a rear-end crash led to an argument between the two drivers that soon escalated with the victim being assaulted by the other driver. The suspect, who was driving the vehicle which rear-ended the other, then fled the scene.

A police spokesperson said that about 30 minutes later, the suspect vehicle was found engulfed in flames at the top of the Highway 401 offramp to Highway 6 northbound to Guelph.

Police told Global News that they are still investigating whether the vehicle was stolen or involved in any other incidents.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incidents.

Police describe the suspect as being in his early 20s, having black hair, and wearing a black hoody and blue jeans.

