Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal Tigers cricket team secure big win at Brampton tourney

By Amanda Jelowicki Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'GT20 spurs cricket growth in Canada'
GT20 spurs cricket growth in Canada
The GT20 Canada cricket tournament is giving local players a shine while bringing in some of the sports best. Ahmar Khan reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Montreal Tigers cricket team secured a big win this weekend, taking home the top prize from the GT20 cricket tournament in Brampton, Ont.

“It’s a pretty big win. We will soon be advertising around Montreal because it’s a pretty big win,” said Mudasser Akbar, Montreal Tigers CEO.  “We just need to build better facilities and bring home the Montreal Tigers.”

The cricket team currently has no connection to Montreal. It’s based in Brampton. Six of its roster of 16 players are Canadian, the rest are from overseas.

Akbar said he would love for the Tigers to move their base to their namesake city. He said that currently, they just don’t have the right facilities to base a team in Montreal.

“The Tigers are a franchise team. But what the vision of the GT20 owners is — we want to have these facilities built in each one of these cities so we can travel like we play hockey or baseball,” Akbar said.

Story continues below advertisement

Six teams, based from British Columbia to Ontario, participated in the 16-day GT20 tournament. The tournament was first played in 2018 and 2019, then stopped because of the pandemic. The international cricket body approved the tournament to take place last May for the first time since the pandemic.

Akbar said cricket is a fast-growing sport in Quebec and across Canada. There are now 45 clubs in the province, up from 16 a few years ago.

Trending Now

The Tigers say they hope to grow their fan base and support here in Montreal.

“It’s an amazing game if you understand how it works. It’s been played by the British for many years. It’s a lovely game and at the end, it’s all about building friendship, building up sports, and some physical activities,” Akbar said.

Click to play video: 'Cricket league plans Canadian expansion'
Cricket league plans Canadian expansion
Advertisement
More on Canada
cricket canadaGT20GT20 Cricket CanadaCanada cricket leagueMontreal cricket team plays bramptonmontreal tigersMontreal Tigers Brampton winmontreal tigers cricket
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices