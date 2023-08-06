Man injured by boat propeller on Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A young man was injured by a propeller while boating on Okanagan Lake Sunday morning.

A group of 14 people were boating when the accident happened just after 11 a.m.

The people on the boat managed to get the injured 24-year-old man on board and take him to the docks near the Sails statue in downtown Kelowna.

Ambulances rushed to the scene, waiting for the boat’s arrival. The man appeared to have a leg injury after an initial assessment at the scene.

He was taken to a waiting ambulance and brought to the hospital.

