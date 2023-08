See more sharing options

A cyclist has died after a collision with a car in Windham, Ont.

Norfolk OPP say emergency crews responded around 7:15 a.m. to a collision on Windham Road 13.

The cyclist, a 68-year-old from Windham Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122.