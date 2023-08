See more sharing options

A child is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle on a bike in northeast Calgary, police said.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson confirmed to Global News the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Livingston Parade Northeast on Saturday afternoon. The child was not wearing a helmet at the time, the spokesperson said.

The child was rushed to hospital by Alberta Health Services EMS.

More to come