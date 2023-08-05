Menu

Crime

Winnipeg Police investigating fatal stabbing on Furby Street

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 5, 2023 12:39 pm
Handcuffs on an officer. View image in full screen
Handcuffs on an officer. Pixabay
Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Furby Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At 3:20 a.m., police found an unresponsive 50-year-old man who appeared to have been stabbed after they went to the 200 block of Furby Street for reports of a stabbing.

Officers provided the man with emergency medical care before he was taken to the hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the attacker(s) fled before they arrived and homicide detectives are now investigating.

Trending Now

Police are asking that anyone with information or residential/commercial video surveillance footage that may assist investigators to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

 

