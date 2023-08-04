‘She just took off’: Missing Abbotsford woman’s vehicle found in Hope, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

With her mother now out of touch for almost a week, Shoni-qua Fred is appealing to the public for help.

Lizann Hirsche, 52, was reported missing to Abbotsford police on July 30. Her vehicle was found July 31 in the lot of the Othello Tunnels, a hiking spot with railway tunnels in the Coquihalla Canyon Park.

“I’m trying to be as positive as I can. You know, everyday it feels a little worse that she’s not found yet. But we’re keeping up high hopes to find her,” Fred told Global News on Friday.

“She grew up in the Yukon, so she’s got some survival skills, and also she’s a naturopath doctor so any herbs or any plants she knows of, she knows that can help her in the wild.”

View image in full screen Lizann Hirsche’s vehicle was found July 31, 2023, in the parking lot of the Othello Tunnels by Hope, B.C. According to her daughter, she may have entered the area to go fishing with her dog, Remington. Handout/Hope RCMP

According to Fred, she, her sister and Hirsche had visited the Othello Tunnels when they were children. The family originally hails from Vancouver.

Hirsche has struggled with her mental health for the past eight months, Fred told Global News, but she took her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel — Remington or Remi — with her to the tunnels, so Fred doesn’t believe she intends to harm herself.

“She did not say anything to anybody. She just took off and left pretty much, which is out of character for her,” Fred said.

“She might be making her way up to her friend’s cabin in Shuswap or she’s just walking about in the forest area.”

View image in full screen A picture of Lizann Hirsche with some of her tattoos is shown next to a picture of her dog Remi, who travelled with her to the Othello Tunnels in July. Courtesy: Shoni-qua Fred

Hirsche’s keys, phone and wallet were all found in her unlocked car at the Othello Tunnels parking lot. She has her bank card, however, and police are watching for any new transactions, Fred said.

Transactions prior to her disappearance included the purchase of trail markers, a compass and fishing bait, so Fred said it’s likely her mother intended to fish.

Friends and some family members have now joined Hope RCMP, Hope Search and Rescue, and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services in the search.

2:04 Delta police drone finds missing person

Fred said the search party intends to search next across the Coquihalla River, looking anywhere near rivers, creeks or other places Hirsche could fish or find food.

“They’re going to try looking on the back roads and any trails or hiking trails,” Fred added.

She described Hirsche as a busybody and an active woman — a “very lively person.”

Hirsche is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and about 185 pounds. She has brown and grey short hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing black leggings, white boots and a tan hoodie sweater with a red maple leaf on the front and a similar red design on the back.

She also has several distinguishable tattoos, including a bear and a fox on her chest, a bird on one arm, and a Celtic band with a letter ‘S’ and a bee on the other.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750.