Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quill, the first service dog recognized in the Alberta legislature, dies

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 2:11 pm
Quill the service dog in 2013. View image in full screen
Quill the service dog in 2013. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The first service animal to be recognized in the Alberta legislature has died.

The government said the miniature poodle named Quill brought wonderful energy to the halls of the legislature.

Former Wildrose MLA Heather Forsyth first brought the dog to work in 2013 to help with her hearing loss.

Quill, a hearing service dog for Alberta MLA Heather Forsyth. October 28, 2013
Quill, a hearing service dog for Alberta MLA Heather Forsyth. October 28, 2013. Supplied, Heather Forsyth

She suffered nerve damage, and could not hear certain sounds and struggled to hear from certain directions.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘It’s a wonderful thing to have’: Dogs with Wings on freedom guide dogs provide'
‘It’s a wonderful thing to have’: Dogs with Wings on freedom guide dogs provide

She was paired with the then-two-year-old dog through the Lions Foundation of Canada.

The dog was trained to alert Forsyth to eight different sounds, including her cellphone, door bell, alarm clock, oven timer, home security system and fire alarms.

“He spins when there’s a fire alarm. To let me know ‘this is really serious, you really have to pay attention,” Forsyth said at the time.

Quill was also trained to alert Forsyth when someone said her name, by placing a paw on her leg.

Wildrose MLA Heather Forsyth and her service dog Quill. October 28, 2013 View image in full screen
Wildrose MLA Heather Forsyth and her service dog Quill. October 28, 2013. Supplied, Wildrose Party

At the time, she told reporters his first day was a learning experience as the dog got used to the thumping of the desks and other unusual noises experienced during question period debates.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Forsyth retired from politics two years later.

“Quill broke down barriers and made a huge impact on the lives of others and our province. Rest in peace, Quill,” Speaker of the House Nathan Cooper said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Emily Mertz, Global News

More on Politics
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureService DogHeather ForsythLions Foundation Of CanadaHeather Forsyth service dogQuill the service dog
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices