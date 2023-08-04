Menu

Crime

Driver pulled from burning vehicle in Milton after early morning collision: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 1:08 pm
A Halton regional police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
A Halton regional police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Police are investigating after a driver was pulled from a burning vehicle in Milton, Ont.

Halton regional police said on Friday at around 2:15 a.m., officers received a report of a vehicle on fire at the intersection of Clark Boulevard and Philbrook Drive.

Police said a blue Nissan Versa was headed westbound on Clark Boulevard when it lost control, went through the intersection and collided with a tree.

The vehicle burst into flames, police said.

“Police were first on the scene and found an unconscious male inside the burning vehicle,” officers said in a news release. “The driver was cut from his seatbelt and dragged away from the car by officers.”

According to police, officers used fire extinguishers from their cruisers to put out the flames before the gas tank ignited.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital and was admitted to the intensive care unit. Officers said he is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

