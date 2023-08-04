Menu

Crime

Multiple homes under construction set ablaze in Brampton in July, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 12:05 pm
Police released a brief surveillance video Friday, which they say shows a suspect entering a home, setting it on fire and then running away. View image in full screen
Police released a brief surveillance video Friday, which they say shows a suspect entering a home, setting it on fire and then running away. YouTube / Peel Regional Police
Multiple homes under construction were set ablaze in Brampton in a series of arsons last month that left two firefighters injured, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release Friday that between July 6 and July 24, between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., multiple homes under constructions were intentionally set on fire.

All of the homes were damaged extensively, police said, adding that they were unoccupied.

Two Brampton firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blazes, police said.

Police also released a brief surveillance video Friday, which they say shows a suspect entering a home, setting it on fire and then running away.

The suspect was described as wearing a black hooded jacket, gloves, pants, white shoes and was carrying a blue bag.

Investigators said they also identified a vehicle of interest: a silver or grey newer-model four-door Jeep Wrangler with a steel top roof.

Anyone who was in the area of Valleyway Drive and Chinguacousy Road on July 10 between 1 and 2 a.m., or the James Potter Road and Queen Street West area on July 19 between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., and has dashcam footage or information related to the fires, was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

