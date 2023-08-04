Drones edge dangerously into Kelowna International Airport flight path

Send this page to someone via email

Two potentially hazardous drone flights in the last two weeks near the Kelowna International Airport have prompted police attention.

The first incident was around 5 p.m. July 27, when a personal drone being flown north of Wood Lake was in the flight path of the airport.

Then on Thursday, a second report was received that a drone was flying within the 5.6-kilometres no-fly zone around the airport.

2:04 Delta police drone finds missing person

“Flying a drone in the vicinity of an airport not only poses a significant safety risk to the passengers and crew members on board all incoming and outgoing flights, but also to the members of the general public below,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We also encourage you to call the police immediately if you notice suspicious activity or witness the dangerous operation of a drone towards persons, properties, other aircraft, or within 5.5 kms of any airport.

“Both these events are being investigated by the RCMP because of the dangers that drones pose to commercial and non-commercial aircraft.”

2:01 Search for pair of missing men on Okanagan, Kal lakes continues

The RCMP recognizes that guidelines and regulations around the use of drones are continuing to evolve and asks operators to respect the safety tips and guidelines as outlined by Transport Canada.

For more information, please visit the government of Canada information web page.