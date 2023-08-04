Menu

Crime

1 in stable condition after shooting in southeast Calgary

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 7:46 am
A shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Friday between two vehicles, Calgary Police Services said. View image in full screen
A shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Friday between two vehicles, Calgary Police Services said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Friday involving two vehicles, Calgary police said.

Police said one person showed up to the Foothills Medical Centre with a gunshot wound but they are in stable condition.

Shell casings were found at the scene in the 3500 block of 26th Avenue Southeast, Calgary police said.

Trending Now

The investigation is ongoing but the scene is cleared.

