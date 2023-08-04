1 in stable condition after shooting in southeast Calgary

A shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Friday involving two vehicles, Calgary police said.
Police said one person showed up to the Foothills Medical Centre with a gunshot wound but they are in stable condition.
Shell casings were found at the scene in the 3500 block of 26th Avenue Southeast, Calgary police said.
The investigation is ongoing but the scene is cleared.
