Traffic

Highway 4 repair closures suspended at Cameron Lake Bluffs for long weekend

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 7:49 pm
Cranes are seen during the installation of new safety equipment on a portion of Highway 4 near Port Alberni, B.C. on June 19, 2023. The stability of the slope was compromised by the nearby Cameron Bluffs fire, resulting in the highway's full closure on June 6. View image in full screen
Cranes are seen during the installation of new safety equipment on a portion of Highway 4 near Port Alberni, B.C. on June 19, 2023. The stability of the slope was compromised by the nearby Cameron Bluffs fire, resulting in the highway's full closure on June 6. Flickr/B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is suspending its two daily closures on Highway 4 at Cameron Lake Bluffs with a surge in traffic expected over the long weekend.

The daily shutdowns to accommodate rock-scaling work will resume next Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Single-lane alternating traffic remains in effect, but the detour option remains available.

Highway 4 is the only paved route to Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino.

The adjacent terrain near Port Alberni was compromised by the Cameron Bluffs fire, forcing it to shut down completely on June 6 — reopening partially later in June and then closing again due to high winds.

It has closed and reopened multiple times due to high winds, as cranes continue to secure the rock face.

The on-and-off-again access has created a headache for commuters and cost tens of millions of dollars in revenue for businesses who rely on that traffic, a recent Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce survey found.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries long weekend promises'
BC Ferries long weekend promises

Meanwhile, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising motorists to expect delays on the Coquihalla Highway this weekend, with construction zone speeds of 70 kilometres per hour at the Bottletop, Juliet and Jessica bridges.

Delays are also expected on Highway 1 between Hope and Spences Bridge for piloted single-lane alternative traffic and a temporary traffic light at a rail crossing.

For updates on road conditions and delays, the public can check the DriveBC website.

