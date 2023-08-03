Highway 4 repair closures suspended at Cameron Lake Bluffs for long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is suspending its two daily closures on Highway 4 at Cameron Lake Bluffs with a surge in traffic expected over the long weekend.

The daily shutdowns to accommodate rock-scaling work will resume next Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Single-lane alternating traffic remains in effect, but the detour option remains available.

#BCHwy4 at #CameronLake Bluffs will be OPEN for the #BCDay Long Weekend: 🟢OPEN from Thursday, Aug 3 at 5pm until Tuesday, Aug 8 at 9am with single-lane alternating traffic Twice daily closures will resume Aug 8 at 9am: https://t.co/FC3u1TRZnc — BC Transportation (@TranBC) August 3, 2023

Highway 4 is the only paved route to Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino.

The adjacent terrain near Port Alberni was compromised by the Cameron Bluffs fire, forcing it to shut down completely on June 6 — reopening partially later in June and then closing again due to high winds.

It has closed and reopened multiple times due to high winds, as cranes continue to secure the rock face.

The on-and-off-again access has created a headache for commuters and cost tens of millions of dollars in revenue for businesses who rely on that traffic, a recent Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce survey found.

Meanwhile, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising motorists to expect delays on the Coquihalla Highway this weekend, with construction zone speeds of 70 kilometres per hour at the Bottletop, Juliet and Jessica bridges.

Delays are also expected on Highway 1 between Hope and Spences Bridge for piloted single-lane alternative traffic and a temporary traffic light at a rail crossing.

For updates on road conditions and delays, the public can check the DriveBC website.