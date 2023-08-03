Highway 3 closed near Osoyoos as planned ignitions for Eagle Bluff wildfire get underway

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 3 has been closed in both directions in Osoyoos as planned ignitions in the northeast corner of the Eagle Bluff wildfire get underway.

The closure is affecting the road between Old Richter Pass Road and Lambert Cresent for 6.8 kilometres, on Highway 3, according to DriveBC.

There’s limited visibility with smoke and no detour available.

BC Wildfire is on its second day of planned ignitions. It’s already completed ignitions along the western flank, between the Canada-United States Border and Frank Lake.

“Heavy equipment completed guards from Frank Lake, around the northwest corner along the base of the slope and the old Rictor Pass Road to the Kilpoola area,” the wildfire service said in an update.

These guards were expected to be utilized in ignition operations on Thursday if conditions are favourable.

“Due to unfavourable winds, the planned ignitions on the north flank and northeast corner were postponed until (Thursday),” BC Wildfire said.

“Crews will be starting on the northeast corner from the retardant line working off Highway 3 and will then work their way around to the north flank.”

This ignition operation will be an extension of the fire impression operation in the west flank of the fire.

“Planned ignitions are a very useful tactic in fire suppression and fire management and are often the safer and more efficient operational tactic,” BC Wildfire said.

“It allows us to bring the fire perimeter down to control lines and creates a more uniform and continuous fire edge which is easier for crews to use direct attack methods on and extinguish hot spots to strengthen control lines and achieve containment. This is also more time efficient and safer for the crews as they have to spend less time chasing hot spots and patches of free-burning fire in rough terrain.”

For anyone travelling along Highway 3, please drive with caution, as there is a retardant truck doing work along the side of the highway.

The B.C. Incident Management Team has assumed command of the Eagle Bluff wildfire and will continue to work in collaboration with the U.S. Incident Management Team on the south side of the border.

The wildfire first ignited in the U.S. before crossing the Canada- United States border on July 29.