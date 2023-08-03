Otonabee Conservation issues flood watch for Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Localized flooding may be possible as a storm rolls into the Peterborough region on Thursday, prompting the area’s conservation authority to issue a flood watch.

Otonabee Conservation says on Thursday afternoon and evening, up to 15 millimetres of rain along with moderate intensity thunderstorms will develop over the region. It has prompted a flood watch for all watercourses and bodies within the conservation authority’s geopgrahical jurisdiction of Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes, and the townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Cavan Monaghan, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Selwyn and the Municipality of Trent Hills.

The Kawartha Lakes, lower Otonabee River and Rice Lake are excluded.

“Moderate intensity thunderstorms are characterized by rapidly falling and heavy rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimeters that can cause localized flooding,” said Gord Earle, flood forecasting and warning duty officer.

He noted Friday will see a “minor risk” of minor intesneity thunderstorms. Following a clear Saturday, an additional 30mm to 35mm of rainfall is expected Sunday and continuing throughout Monday.

July rainfall in the region ranged from 43 per cent to 107 per cent above normal, causing local river, stream, and creek flows/levels to be high, Earle noted.

“As a result, areas directly hit by thunderstorms may experience localized flooding and ponding,” he said.

While large lakes and long stretches of the river along the Trent-Severn Waterway can absorb localized rainfall and thunderstorm events, smaller streams, rivers and creeks – including the upper Otonabee River – will experience a rapid increase in water levels and “possibly localized flooding, if they are directly hit by thunderstorms.”

“Widespread flooding is not expected. However, high water levels/flows will persist on all watercourses/waterbodies throughout the long weekend,” said Earle.

The flood watch is in effect until at least Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Area water level information can be monitored online at:

Otonabee Conservation is advising residents to be weather-aware because existing high-water levels/flows creates hazardous conditions that when combined with rapidly falling/heavy rainfall may become dangerous.