Tornado watch in effect for Bancroft area, severe thunderstorms for Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for the area of Bancroft, Ont. on Thursday.

Issued at 11 a.m. Thursday, the bulletin says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible.

Wind gusts could reach up to 100 km/h and toonie to golf-ball-sized hail is also possible late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Be prepared for severe weather,” Environment Canada stated. “Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued, residents are advised to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows. Environment Canada advises people to leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Story continues below advertisement

A few waves of storms in southern Ontario Thursday – a line ahead of a cold front late afternoon into the evening could turn severe – highest risk in eastern Ontario – threat of strong wind gusts, hail, heavy downpours along with possible tornadoes. Be sky aware! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/56DNwPVz98 — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) August 2, 2023

Severe thunderstorm watch

South of Bancroft, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County ,City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County for late Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada warns wind gusts could reach up to 100 km/h along with toonie to golf ball-sized hail. Localized heavy downpours.

The agency says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.