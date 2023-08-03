Much of eastern Ontario under tornado watch

See more sharing options

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for a large section of eastern Ontario.

According to the weather authority, the Ottawa area all the way to Hawkesbury and then down to Kingston are all under a severe weather watch.

Environment Canada says residents could expect winds as high as 100 km/h, toonie to golf ball-sized hail, heavy downpours and possible tornadoes.

The severe weather could potentially hit sections of eastern Ontario late Thursday afternoon or evening.

Environment Canada urges residents to take cover if they encounter dangerous weather systems.