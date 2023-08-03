Menu

Video link
Headline link
Environment

Alberta suspends approvals for green energy projects, like wind or solar power

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2023 12:07 pm
Wind energy turbine generators at the Summerview Wind Farm near Pincher Creek, Alberta. View image in full screen
Wind energy turbine generators at the Summerview Wind Farm near Pincher Creek, Alberta. The Canadian Press Images/Larry MacDougal
Alberta’s United Conservative government is announcing a pause on all approvals of large renewable energy projects.

In a statement this morning, the government says it will stop approving all wind and solar power projects greater than one megawatt, effective immediately.

Nathan Neudorf, minister of affordability and utilities, says the move is in response to rural concerns about development on agricultural land, the effect on scenery, reclamation security and system reliability.

Massive Calgary-area solar project rejected in favour of wildlife conservation
Pau McLaughlin of Rural Municipalities Alberta is welcoming the move, saying his group wants to see an approval process that takes local concerns into account.

Alberta has been a leading province for renewable power generation, which provided 17 per cent of the province’s electricity in 2022.

The Alberta Utilities Commission is currently reviewing 15 renewable, thermal and energy storage projects.

