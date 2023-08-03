Alberta suspends approvals for green energy projects, like wind or solar power

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s United Conservative government is announcing a pause on all approvals of large renewable energy projects.

In a statement this morning, the government says it will stop approving all wind and solar power projects greater than one megawatt, effective immediately.

Nathan Neudorf, minister of affordability and utilities, says the move is in response to rural concerns about development on agricultural land, the effect on scenery, reclamation security and system reliability.

Story continues below advertisement

Pau McLaughlin of Rural Municipalities Alberta is welcoming the move, saying his group wants to see an approval process that takes local concerns into account.

Alberta has been a leading province for renewable power generation, which provided 17 per cent of the province’s electricity in 2022.

The Alberta Utilities Commission is currently reviewing 15 renewable, thermal and energy storage projects.