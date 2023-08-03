Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after victim stabbed several times in Brampton: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 11:25 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged after a verbal argument that escalated to a victim being stabbed several times in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said it happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West.

The suspect and the victim, who did not know each other, got into a verbal argument and the suspect then stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.

At the time, police said the victim — a man — was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Brampton resident Blake Severin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended court in Brampton.

Click to play video: 'Man injured after being shot by Toronto police officer'
Man injured after being shot by Toronto police officer
CrimeStabbingpeel regional policeBramptonpeel policeBrampton CrimeBrampton StabbingBrampton stabbing arrestChinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue WestChinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices