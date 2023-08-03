Man arrested after victim stabbed several times in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after a verbal argument that escalated to a victim being stabbed several times in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said it happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West.

The suspect and the victim, who did not know each other, got into a verbal argument and the suspect then stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.

At the time, police said the victim — a man — was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Brampton resident Blake Severin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended court in Brampton.