Crime

Man in critical condition after Brampton stabbing: officials

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 7:38 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man has been taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. on Friday in the Steeles Avenue and Chinguacousy Road area.

Peel paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

Officers said roads were closed in the area and asked the public to “use alternate routes.”

More on Crime
