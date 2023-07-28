Man in critical condition after Brampton stabbing: officials

A man has been taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Brampton, Ont., police say.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. on Friday in the Steeles Avenue and Chinguacousy Road area.
Peel paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
Police did not provide a suspect description.
Officers said roads were closed in the area and asked the public to “use alternate routes.”
