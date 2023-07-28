Man in critical condition after Brampton stabbing: officials

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. on Friday in the Steeles Avenue and Chinguacousy Road area.

Peel paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

Officers said roads were closed in the area and asked the public to “use alternate routes.”

STABBING:

– Steeles Ave/Chinguacousy Rd #Brampton

– One adult male taken to local hospital with unknown extent of injuries

– No suspect information

– Road closures in the area

– Use alternate routes

– C/R 6:23 p.m.

– 23-0243704 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 28, 2023