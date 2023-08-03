Hunt continue for Cambridge man allegedly involved in 33 break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are now connecting a Cambridge man they have been seeking to dozens of break-ins across the city over a five-week span.

Last week, they announced that a warrant had been issued for 33-year-old Adam Tapin, while saying he was wanted in connection with eight break-ins at auto shops in the area between June 26 and July 17.

On Wednesday, police issued a second appeal for help in finding the man who they say is wanted on a warrant in connection to 33 break-ins that occurred between June 26 and July 31.

Taplin is described as five feet six inches tall and approximately 150 pounds, with light brown hair and a tattoo on his right upper arm.

In a release, Police asked business owners in the area to contact them if they receive an alarm notification.

Story continues below advertisement

They are also suggested to “secure their gates and doors, and have good lighting and cameras installed.”

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.