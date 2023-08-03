Menu

Entertainment

Taylor Swift tour coming to Canada with 6 nights in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2023 10:13 am
Taylor Swift’s Eras tour generating enough money to move GDP, inflation of countries
Taylor Swift’s Eras tour generating enough money to move GDP, inflation of countries – Jul 7, 2023
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will make its way to Canada next year.

The singer-songwriter will perform six shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre in November 2024.

Rogers Communications is the presenting sponsor of those concerts and tickets will go on sale Aug. 9, with verified fan registration open now through Saturday.

Rogers says Swift is set to perform Nov. 14 to 16, and Nov. 21 to 23, 2024, making her the first artist to do six nights at the stadium as part of a single tour.

The announcement comes after Swift left Canada out of nearly 40 new tour dates released in June, disappointing her Canadian fans.

Nanaimo Taylor Swift fan tells story of receiving memorable gift from star

Swift’s perceived snub even reached the House of Commons, with a Conservative MP saying he would file an “official” grievance “on behalf of all Swifties,” and

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making a plea on social media for the singer to come to Canada.

The Rogers Centre shows will be the first time Swift performs in this country since her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.

The hitmaker is set to wrap the U.S. leg of her tour next week with six shows in Los Angeles, after which she heads abroad.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

