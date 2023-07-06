Trudeau tweets at Taylor Swift over Eras tour snub: ‘Cruel summer’

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined a growing chorus of Canadians who want Taylor Swift to bring her Eras tour to Canada.

On Wednesday, the U.S. superstar added 14 shows in the United Kingdom and Europe next summer, announcing the new dates on her Twitter account.

“Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour,” Swift tweeted.

Trudeau replied to her announcement with a message referencing a few of Swift’s songs, including Cruel Summer.

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

As of Thursday morning, Swift had not publicly replied to the Canadian leader.

The Eras tour, which began in the United States in March, will see Swift perform across the globe.

So far, she is slated to take the stage in Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia over the next year.

No Canadian dates have been announced for her international leg and it’s not clear if more will be added.

Swift’s snub of Canada has made its way to the House of Commons, with Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux saying last month he would file an “official” grievance “on behalf of all Swifties” in the country.

“It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, which includes stops throughout Asia and Europe,” Jeneroux wrote in a letter dated and signed on Wednesday, June 21.

Neither Swift nor her management has addressed the decision to skip Canada.

The Eras tour is set to end at London’s Wembley Stadium on Aug. 17, 2024.

— with files from The Canadian Press