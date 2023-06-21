Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton MP to file official grievance about Taylor Swift tour’s lack of Canadian shows

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 9:03 pm
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift's "Karma" is one of AP's contenders for song of the summer. View image in full screen
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift's "Karma" is one of AP's contenders for song of the summer. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton MP Matt Jeneroux hopes Taylor Swift’s lack of Canadian stops on her Eras Tour is not about bad blood.

In several posts on his social media accounts, the Conservative politician indicated he would follow Australia’s lead and file a grievance with Parliament to encourage Taylor Swift to add some Canadian dates to her Eras Tour.

“It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, which includes stops throughout Asia and Europe,” Jeneroux wrote in a letter dated and signed on Wednesday, June 21.

“Similar to what’s being considered in Australia, I would like to file an official grievance within Parliament on behalf of all Swifties in Canada for her and her team to reconsider,” the letter continued.

Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift ticket chaos leads to US Justice department probe of Ticketmaster, Live Nation'
Taylor Swift ticket chaos leads to US Justice department probe of Ticketmaster, Live Nation

“Not only is this leaving Canadian fans without the opportunity to see her tour, but it is also leaving Canada out of the economic opportunities her shows generate. It is estimated that these shows could generate $4.6 billion for local economies. Fans just don’t simply attend concerts, they spend money at local businesses including hotels, restauants and shops.

Story continues below advertisement

“This motion is non-partisan in nature and requires swift action to address what I can only assume is a serious oversight,” the letter concludes.

So far, Swift’s international tour dates don’t include any Canadian stops, but it’s not clear if more will be added.

Matt Jeneroux Instagram View image in full screen
Matt Jeneroux Instagram. Courtesy: Instagram/ Matt Jeneroux

Story continues below advertisement

 

Related News
Taylor SwiftCanadian MusicMatt JenerouxConcert VenuesSwiftiesEras Tourconcert stopsinternational tour datesofficial grievancetaylor swift canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content