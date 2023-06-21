Edmonton MP to file official grievance about Taylor Swift tour’s lack of Canadian shows

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton MP Matt Jeneroux hopes Taylor Swift’s lack of Canadian stops on her Eras Tour is not about bad blood.

In several posts on his social media accounts, the Conservative politician indicated he would follow Australia’s lead and file a grievance with Parliament to encourage Taylor Swift to add some Canadian dates to her Eras Tour.

“It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, which includes stops throughout Asia and Europe,” Jeneroux wrote in a letter dated and signed on Wednesday, June 21.

“Similar to what’s being considered in Australia, I would like to file an official grievance within Parliament on behalf of all Swifties in Canada for her and her team to reconsider,” the letter continued.

“Not only is this leaving Canadian fans without the opportunity to see her tour, but it is also leaving Canada out of the economic opportunities her shows generate. It is estimated that these shows could generate $4.6 billion for local economies. Fans just don’t simply attend concerts, they spend money at local businesses including hotels, restauants and shops.

“This motion is non-partisan in nature and requires swift action to address what I can only assume is a serious oversight,” the letter concludes.

So far, Swift’s international tour dates don’t include any Canadian stops, but it’s not clear if more will be added.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

I don’t know how one files an official grievance in 🇨🇦 Parliament, but @HoCChamber consider it filed. #cdnpoli #TaylorSwiftErasTour https://t.co/r4SB3hucC0 — Matt Jeneroux (@jeneroux) June 21, 2023