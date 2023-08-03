Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto home sales and prices up from last July, down from June: TRREB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2023 6:12 am
Royal LePage for sale sign View image in full screen
A real estate For Sale sign is seen on a property in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday, May 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales, listings and prices were up in July compared with last year, but activity looks to be slowing in the face of higher interest rates.

The board says the 5,250 sales for the month was up 7.8 per cent compared with July 2022, while listings grew 11.5 per cent.

The average selling price was up 4.2 per cent in July from a year earlier to $1,118,374, while the benchmark price was up 1.3 per cent.

Sales and prices however trended lower from June on a seasonally adjusted basis with sales down 8.8 per cent and the average price down 0.7 per cent.

Trending Now

The drop in month-over-month sales in July marked the second month in a row for lower sales, while the July price pullback was the first month since February that saw a retreat.

Story continues below advertisement

The board says that it seems the sales momentum seen earlier in the spring has somewhat stalled since the Bank of Canada restarted its rate tightening cycle in June.

More on Toronto
Toronto Real EstateToronto housing marketFor SaleToronto home salesToronto Regional Real Estate Boardtoronto homestoronto for sale
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices