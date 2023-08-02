Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victoria B.C. businesses looking at funding to help beautify downtown

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 7:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Victoria looks at potential $50K grant to beautify downtown storefronts'
Victoria looks at potential $50K grant to beautify downtown storefronts
Victoria city council is considering offering $50,000 dollars in grant funding to help beautify downtown storefronts. As Global's Kylie Stanton reports, the initiative is not only meant to support businesses but to also help people feel safer downtown.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Victoria’s city council is considering offering $50,000 in grant funding to help beautify downtown storefronts.

The funding is not only meant to help businesses but also help people feel safer downtown.

The City of Victoria would partner with the Downtown Victoria Business Association which would provide the funding to businesses.

“Fresh coat of paint, you know, cleaning awnings, maybe nice planters down the whole block,” Jeff Bray with the downtown association suggested. “Really, whatever would make (the) block pop and look great.”

Click to play video: 'Victoria councillors call for more interim shelter spaces'
Victoria councillors call for more interim shelter spaces

The Business Facade Beautification Reimbursement Program has earmarked $50,000 from the city’s recently extended pay parking hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The Downtown Victoria Business Association will match that, totalling $100,000, which will be available on a 50-50 cost-sharing basis with participating businesses and property owners.

This comes as Victoria, like many cities across the province, has seen a massive spike in theft and vandalism, much of it rooted in the ongoing mental health and homelessness crisis.

But the city has made it clear, tackling those challenges is the responsibility of the province. All it can do is continue to push higher levels of government to act.

Trending Now

“We absolutely support what the Province is doing in building housing and supporting housing and across the affordability sector,” Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto said. “But that’s ultimately the answer.”

Click to play video: 'String of suspicious fires under investigation'
String of suspicious fires under investigation

B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety, Mike Farnworth, told Global News the province’s Safer Communities Action Plan strengthens enforcement and leverages mental health and addictions services.

Story continues below advertisement

That said, the results are not always quick to materialize but the city expects this program to be different.

“It’s not just important for us to have the reality, it’s important for us to see the reality,” Alto said.

More on Crime
VictoriaVictoria crimeVictoria BCCity of VictoriaVictoria councilDowntown Victoria Business Associationvictoria vandalismBusiness Facade Beautification Reimbursement ProgramVictoria improvementVictoria improvement program
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices