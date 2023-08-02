Suspect wanted in Exeter armed robbery arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect wanted in relation to a reported armed robbery in Exeter over the weekend has been arrested, say police.

Huron County OPP say members of the major crimes unit, community street crimes unit and Huron County detachment were able to positively identify an individual wanted in connection with a pair of incidents late Sunday evening.

According to the OPP, a man attempted to enter a variety store with a handgun at around 9 p.m. in Huron Park Sunday. Police say the suspect was unsuccessful as the store had closed moments before.

But police say around 10 minutes later, a suspect – believed to be the same individual – entered a store in Exeter and demanded cash, while brandishing a handgun. The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a vehicle of unknown model and colour.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say they were responding to the reported attempted robbery in Huron Park when the reported successful theft in Exeter occurred.

Once the suspect was positively identified, police say they executed a search warrant at an address in Bluewater. The suspect was arrested and transported to Clinton for processing.

Police say a 41-year-old Bluewater man faces two counts each of robbery using a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and disguise with intent, and one count each of pointing a firearm, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The suspect remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing Thursday in Goderich.