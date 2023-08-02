Winnipeg firefighters called to three accidental scenes overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters were called to three unrelated residential fires overnight — all of which are believed to be accidental — and are urging Winnipeggers to use caution when cooking and disposing of smoking materials.

The first call was to a three-storey Corydon Avenue apartment just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. The blaze was under control within a half hour, and while one person was assessed by paramedics on site, there were no injuries that required hospitalization.

That fire is believed to be related to a cooking accident, as was another incident at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, at a home on Miravista Drive.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish those flames as well, and no injuries were reported.

Four hours later, they were called to a two-storey complex on Hastings Boulevard, where they tackled a blaze believed to be caused by smoking materials that were improperly disposed of.

No injuries were reported.