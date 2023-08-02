Man wanted for 1st-degree murder in Toronto shooting

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on July 25, at around 12:14 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets.
Police said a man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers identified the victim as 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed of Toronto.
Trending Now
Police are now searching for 27-year-old Yasir Mohamed from Toronto.
Officers said he is wanted for first-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
More on Crime
- Canadian Olympic memorabilia, national gymnastics medals stolen from athlete’s home in Ontario
- Thousands of B.C. health-care workers’ information exposed in data breach
- Ontario man accused of stealing bleachers from little league baseball park
- All governments must hold Calgary Stampede accountable after sex abuse settlement: MP
Comments