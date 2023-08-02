Man wanted for 1st-degree murder in Toronto shooting

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 25, at around 12:14 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets.

Police said a man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers identified the victim as 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed of Toronto.

Police are now searching for 27-year-old Yasir Mohamed from Toronto.

Officers said he is wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.