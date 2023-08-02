Menu

Crime

Man wanted for 1st-degree murder in Toronto shooting

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 2:11 pm
Police are now searching for 27-year-old Yasir Mohamed from Toronto.
Police are now searching for 27-year-old Yasir Mohamed from Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 25, at around 12:14 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets.

Police said a man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers identified the victim as 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed of Toronto.

Trending Now

Police are now searching for 27-year-old Yasir Mohamed from Toronto.

Officers said he is wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

