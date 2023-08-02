2 male teens charged after Regina police aerial support unit tracks stolen vehicle

Two teenage boys are facing charges following a vehicle theft incident last week.

According to a media release, members of the Regina police aerial support unit (ASU) observed a vehicle driving at high speed on July 27 at 11:20 p.m.

“Four occupants were seen inside the vehicle, which officers confirmed was stolen. In consultation with ASU, Patrol officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of 7th Avenue and Cavendish Street,” police stated.

“The driver of the vehicle did not stop for police and took off at a high rate of speed. Using thermal imaging technology on the airplane’s camera, ASU officers kept watch on the suspect vehicle and witnessed it collide with another vehicle at the intersection of Cavendish Street and Dewdney Avenue. The driver did not stop after the collision and continued to drive erratically on Dewdney Avenue.”

The Regina Police Service said no injuries were reported as a result of the collision. To halt the vehicle, police say they deployed a spike belt in the area of Dewdney Avenue and Winnipeg Street, where the vehicle came to a stop nearby and four male occupants fled on foot.

“Members of ASU continued to track the suspects from the air and guided Patrol officers to the location of the driver,” the release read. “Patrol officers engaged in a foot pursuit with two other suspects, who were safely taken into police custody. The fourth suspect was located and apprehended by members of the Canine Unit; during the course of the arrest, a Police Service Dog bit the male suspect. He was assessed and treated by EMS for his injuries.”

Police said all four boys were taken into custody and two individuals have been charged.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy, both of whom cannot be identified in accordance with provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to stop after an accident. The 15-year-old was also charged with fleeing from a peace officer.

The accused made their first court appearances on these charges in provincial youth court on July 28 at 2 p.m.