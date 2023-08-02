Motorcyclist taken to hospital, lanes closed after collision along QEW in Oakville: police

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a serious collision along the QEW in Oakville, police say.
In a tweet shortly before noon on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
All of the westbound lanes of the QEW were temporarily closed for the investigation.
