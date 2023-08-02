Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist taken to hospital, lanes closed after collision along QEW in Oakville: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 12:02 pm
Motorcyclist taken to hospital, lanes closed after collision along QEW in Oakville: police - image View image in full screen
Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a serious collision along the QEW in Oakville, police say.

In a tweet shortly before noon on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

All of the westbound lanes of the QEW were temporarily closed for the investigation.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
OPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceSerious collisionMotorcycle Collisionqewthird linecollision motorcycle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices