Motorcyclist taken to hospital, lanes closed after collision along QEW in Oakville: police

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a serious collision along the QEW in Oakville, police say.

In a tweet shortly before noon on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

All of the westbound lanes of the QEW were temporarily closed for the investigation.

SERIOUS COLLISION – QEW at Third Line, Oakville. A two vehicle collision involving a motorcycle has sent one male driver to hospital with life threatening injuries.

All QEW W/B lanes are currently closed at Third Line for investigation. Media inquiries – 416-428-8621 ^TD pic.twitter.com/h3T8mftAk5 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 2, 2023