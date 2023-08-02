Menu

Entertainment

Striking Hollywood writers set for 1st talks with studios in 3 months

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 2, 2023 7:51 am
Hollywood actors and writers on strike
WATCH - Hollywood actors and writers on strike
Hollywood’s striking writers and major studios have agreed to hold talks on Friday for the first time since their strike began over higher pay demands in May, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said on Tuesday.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), reached out to the WGA and requested for a meeting, the WGA negotiating committee told its members in a statement that was shared with Reuters.

“We’ll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information,” the committee told its members in its note.

The impact of Hollywood strikes on Alberta's film industry

The AMPTP negotiates on behalf of Walt Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery and other studios.

An AMPTP spokesperson told Reuters that the alliance was committed to finding a mutually beneficial deal, without giving further details.

The strike by about 11,500 writers has led to late-night shows canceling new episodes, disrupted most production for the fall TV season and halted work on big-budget movies.

Hollywood's actors' strike being felt in Montreal's film industry

Hollywood actors joined the writers on picket lines in July as they also demanded higher streaming-era pay and curbs on the use of artificial intelligence.

The entertainment website Deadline reported on Tuesday that the WGA and the studios were on the verge of making a breakthrough in talks.

© 2023 Reuters

