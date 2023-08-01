Menu

Fire

Wildfire forces ‘critical’ evacuation of homes near Gold Bridge, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 10:53 pm
The Downton Lake wildfire near Gold Bridge is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
The Downton Lake wildfire near Gold Bridge is seen in this undated photo. BC Wildfire Service
People living around Gun Lake north of Pemberton, B.C., were urgently told to evacuate their homes due to an encroaching wildfire Tuesday evening.

An evacuation order was issued for properties encircling the lake, about 10 kilometres west of Gold Bridge, at 1 p.m., but by the evening emergency officials escalated their concern.

An evacuation order issued Tuesday for residents around Gun Lake due to the Downton Lake fire. View image in full screen
An evacuation order issued Tuesday for residents around Gun Lake due to the Downton Lake fire. Squamish-Lillooet Regional District

“Situation regarding Gun Lake/Lajoie Lake Evacuation Order is now CRITICAL,” the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District posted on social media

“You must evacuate the area IMMEDIATELY! Avoid the fire on the west side of Gun Lake.”

Evacuees were being directed to leave the area via Gold Bridge, and to proceed to Lillooet or Whistler to register for emergency support services.

The district has set a reception centre up at the Lillooet District Rec Centre.

The evacuation order was prompted by the Downton Lake fire, which was first discovered July 13 and has grown to 875 hectares in size.

The fire is believed to have been started by lightning.

As of Tuesday, there were 21 BC Wildfire Service personnel and five contract crew personnel fighting the fire with support from a structure protection crew and helicopters.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

