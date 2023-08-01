Manitoba government unveils special licence plates in support of MMIWG2S issues

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Manitoba unveiled two new designs for special licence plates in support of MMIWG2S issues, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen, the minister responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), announced on Tuesday.

“The tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people is felt deeply across Manitoba and all of Canada,” said Goertzen.

“Our government is committed to acts of reconciliation, like these specialty licence plates, and this initiative will allow Manitobans to show their solidarity with the families and communities living with the ongoing grief of losing loved ones.”

The designs feature a red dress and a red handprint, representing resistance to violence against women and gender-diverse people in the community. Both designs include ‘MMIWG2S’ in bold, red letters on a red gradient background.

“MPI is pleased to produce Manitoba’s newest specialty licence plates in support of this important issue,” said Ward Keith, board chair of MPI.

“We are proud to be part of the Manitoba government’s commitment toward reconciliation and welcome the opportunity to help raise awareness and funding for MMIWG2S victims and their families.”

The licence plates are being introduced following the passage of Bill 204, which received royal assent on May 30.

The cost of each set of plates will be $70, of which $30 will be directed to a charity in support of MMIWG2S families.

The specialty plates will be available for purchase this fall through Autopac agents across Manitoba, the minister added.