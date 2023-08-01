Vancouver Uber passenger recounts alleged verbal assault by driver

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver man is speaking out after what he describes as a terrifying encounter with an Uber driver.

The incident, allegedly a verbal assault, was caught on camera.

James Lane told Global News that when he took an Uber over the weekend, it took a scary turn and he’s just grateful no one was physically harmed.

2:00 Uber passenger warns others after violent encounter with driver

Lane and his friends hopped into the Uber Saturday morning to go to the PNE grounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Lane said the driver appeared to be unfamiliar with the area and kept making wrong turns, taking the passengers on incorrect roads.

According to Lane, in one instance, the driver missed a left-turn light and when the passengers spoke up, that is when things started to heat up.

He said the driver lashed out at them, becoming angry and making violent threats.

1:58 Ride-hailing launches in three B.C. communities

Lane filmed the exchange on his phone.

“I kept going back farther and farther, he kept coming closer to my face, screaming, ‘Do you want me to hit you?’,” Lane said “And that’s when my partner came in and he went after him and knocked his phone to the ground also.”

Vancouver police told Global News they are investigating, adding it is too soon to know if any substances or alcohol were involved.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our job is to speak to not only the complainant but speak to potential witnesses, speak to people who may have been in that car but also speak to the driver and speak to the company,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver police told Global News.

“We investigate disputes involving ride-sharing and cabbies all the time quite often in the downtown core…on weekend nights…it’s fare disputes…people who are getting into conflicts…it’s very common for us to be flagged over.”

2:02 Uber driver attack spurs calls for more gig worker supports

In a statement, Uber said it does not tolerate any kind of violence and the driver does not have access to the app while the company investigates, adding all potential drivers go through background checks, including criminal and motor vehicle offences.

Lane said he thinks more vetting is needed and said he wanted to share his cautionary tale in the hopes of warning others who may end up in similar situations.