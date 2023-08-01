2 people rescued after float-plane crash in Lake Simcoe

Two people were rescued from Lake Simcoe late Monday after emergency crews say a float-plane capsized while trying to take off.
On Monday just after 5 p.m., Ramara Fire and Rescue Services was called about a plane that had crashed in Lake Simcoe.
Fire Chief Tony Stong says the crash happened in the water near Orkney Beach, about half a kilometre off the shore.
“The information around the crash is only what’s been relayed by witnesses on the ground that saw it attempting to take off, and there seemed to be an issue where just on takeoff, the plane flipped and was upside down in the water,” said Stong.
Marine and land units responded to the crash site, with people in the lake assisting the pilot and passenger.
Crews got people out of the water and brought them to shore, where paramedics treated them.
Stong says one person was cleared at the scene, and the second person was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.
Crews are working to remove the plane from the water Tuesday.
The investigation into the cause of the crash continues, with the Transportation Safety Board taking over.
