Crime

Teen driver charged after minivan crashes through school in Goderich, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 11:10 am
A teenager from North Middlesex, Ont., is facing several charges, including taking a vehicle without consent, after a minivan crashed through a public school in Goderich last month.

Provincial police announced Tuesday that a 17-year-old, who will not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has also been charged with dangerous operation and mischief over $5,000.

On July 24, just before 6 a.m., a minivan crashed into Goderich Public School on Blake Street West in Goderich. The van went through a brick wall into the library, or learning commons, and came to rest in an adjoining classroom.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cheri Carter, Avon Maitland District School Board superintendent of corporate services, said at the time that for as much damage as the crash caused, it could have been much worse. The crash happened before the custodial staff started for the day and on the opposite end of the school to where child-care services are offered.

Carter also believed that the start of the school year would not be impacted by the crash. Global News has reached out to the school board for an update and is awaiting a response.

No damage estimate has been released.

