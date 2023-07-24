Minivan crashes through school, damaging library and classroom in Goderich, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A public school library and classroom are severely damaged and a 17-year-old is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a minivan crashed into a school in Goderich, Ont.

Provincial police say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Monday and that the minivan crashed through a brick wall on the east side of Goderich Public School on Blake Street West in Goderich.

The minivan went through the wall and all the way through the school’s library and came to rest after crashing through an interior wall joining the library and a classroom.

The driver, a 17-year-old, was taken to hospital by paramedics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say “repairs to the school are being arranged.” It was not immediately clear how much it would cost to repair the damages nor how long it would take to do so.

The minivan has been removed from the building and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.