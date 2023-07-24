Menu

Canada

Minivan crashes through school, damaging library and classroom in Goderich, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 10:25 am
OPP investigating after van smashes through wall at school in Goderich, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a minivan smashed through a wall at Goderich Public School in Goderich, Ont., just before 6 a.m. on Monday morning. The 17-year-old driver received minor injuries.
A public school library and classroom are severely damaged and a 17-year-old is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a minivan crashed into a school in Goderich, Ont.

Provincial police say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Monday and that the minivan crashed through a brick wall on the east side of Goderich Public School on Blake Street West in Goderich.

The minivan went through the wall and all the way through the school’s library and came to rest after crashing through an interior wall joining the library and a classroom.

The driver, a 17-year-old, was taken to hospital by paramedics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say “repairs to the school are being arranged.” It was not immediately clear how much it would cost to repair the damages nor how long it would take to do so.

The minivan has been removed from the building and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

