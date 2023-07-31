Identity of pedestrian struck by vehicle a mystery to Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say they need help identifying a pedestrian that was hit by a car and sustained serious injuries.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., on July 30, police say it is believed a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by a woman in her 40s, was travelling north on 36 Street N.E.

According to police, as the Hyundai drove through the 7500 block of 36 Street N.E., it is believed a man ran onto the road and into the path of the vehicle, was struck and landed close to 40 metres away.

The Hyundai came to a controlled stop and the driver was not injured in the collision according to police. The pedestrian sustained significant injuries and was transported to hospital where he remains.

Police say they have exhausted all investigative avenues and have not been able to identify the pedestrian and they are asking for the public’s help.

The man is described as approximately 30 years old, with a medium skin tone, short dark hair, no facial hair, and two tattoos including ‘888’ written in light-blue font on his right knee and a heart-shaped Canadian flag on his right forearm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or who has information on the identity of the man is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.