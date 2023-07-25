Menu

Crime

Video released of Toronto police officer being struck by ‘stolen’ car in hit-and-run

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto police release video of officer being struck by ‘stolen’ car in hit-and-run'
Toronto police release video of officer being struck by ‘stolen’ car in hit-and-run
WATCH: Toronto police have released surveillance video of an alleged stolen vehicle fleeing from officers on bicycles at a downtown intersection injuring one officer. Police said a 17-year-old girl has been arrested and a second suspect is still outstanding.
Toronto police have released surveillance video of a female officer who was struck by an alleged stolen vehicle in a hit-and-run earlier this week. A 17-year-old girl has been arrested but the driver remains at large, police say.

The video shows what appears to be three officers on bicycles surrounding a red car at an intersection. The red car is seen turning and accelerating towards them, and one officer jumps off the bicycle in order to avoid being hit.

Another officer gets caught between the red vehicle driving off and another light-coloured car waiting at the intersection.

Image taken from a video of a police officer on a bicycle being hit by a red car in Toronto on July 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Image taken from a video of a police officer on a bicycle being hit by a red car in Toronto on July 22, 2023. Toronto Police / Youtube

Police said the incident happened on Saturday at 2:22 p.m. in the Jameson Avenue and King Street West area. Investigators said the officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in that area.

The female officer who was struck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved, and a passenger, did not stay at the scene and fled the area.

Investigators said they were able to recover the vehicle a short time later abandoned in the Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West area.

In an update on Tuesday, police said one of the suspects has been arrested and is a youth — a 17-year-old girl. Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act her identity cannot be revealed.

The girl is facing several charges including dangerous operation, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, possession of property or thing obtained by crime over $5,000, leaving the scene of an accident, theft exceeding $5,000 and multiple assault-related charges.

However, police said the second suspect, who is the driver of the vehicle, remains outstanding.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

