Fatal pedestrian collision in Lac La Biche, Alta.: RCMP

A pedestrian was killed in a collision on Tuesday morning, Lac La Biche RCMP said.
RCMP said the pedestrian was killed around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 881 between Range Road 133 and Lakeland Drive.
RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision.
Traffic is being re-routed from this location and motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route.
