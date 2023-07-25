Menu

Traffic

Fatal pedestrian collision in Lac La Biche, Alta.: RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 7:28 am
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of a Surrey RCMP officer. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of a Surrey, B.C., RCMP officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A pedestrian was killed in a collision on Tuesday morning, Lac La Biche RCMP said.

RCMP said the pedestrian was killed around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 881 between Range Road 133 and Lakeland Drive.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision.

Traffic is being re-routed from this location and motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route.

RCMPPoliceCollisionTrafficPedestrianLac La Bichefatal pedestrian collisionhighway 881Lac La Biche RCMPpedestrian deadLac La Biche collision
