Mississauga girl, 15, charged after series of break-ins reported in Oakville: police

A teenage girl has been charged in connection with several break-and-enters in Oakville and other nearby regions, police say.

Halton Regional Police said between July 1 and July 11, seven residences in the Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line area of Oakville were reportedly broken into overnight while the residents slept.

According to police, similar incidents were also reported in York and Peel regions.

“During the entries, six vehicles were stolen along with cash and valuables from the residences,” police allege in a news release.

Police said a joint effort involving officers from Halton, Peel and York known as “Project Haze” was launched.

Officers said a suspect was identified and arrested on July 27.

According to police, during the time of the arrest, the suspect was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle in Scarborough.

Police said a warrant was also executed at a home in Mississauga.

“As a result of the search, stolen car keys, garage door openers, jewelry and other stolen property was recovered,” police said.

A modified, replica firearm was also allegedly seized during the search.

“During the course of the investigation, seven stolen vehicles were recovered,” police said.

A 15-year-old girl from Mississauga has been charged with several offences including seven counts of break and enter, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and one count each of failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to comply with a release order.

Officers said she was held pending a bail hearing.

The accused cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.