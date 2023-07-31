Forge FC’s Ashtone Morgan announces retirement

Send this page to someone via email

Forge FC defender Ashtone Morgan has announced his retirement from professional soccer.

The Toronto native became emotional during a news conference Monday afternoon at Tim Hortons Field as he described his “tremendous journey” in the sport.

“I climbed a lot of mountains to get to where I have gone to,” said Morgan, whose grandparents are from Hamilton. “To accomplish the wins, the losses, the draws, everything, it has been a beautiful footballing life.”

Morgan, 32, helped Forge FC win its fourth North Star Shield as Canadian Premier League champions last year and hoisted the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer in 2017.

Congratulations on retirement, @ashtone_m! Thank you for everything that you’ve done for our organization and our sport 🧡#ForgeFC | #CanPL pic.twitter.com/yjuWBmmhsf — Forge FC (@ForgeFCHamilton) July 31, 2023

Morgan also carved a path on the international scene by earning 18 appearances with the Canadian men’s national team from 2011 to 2020. In doing so, he became the first graduate from TFC Academy to appear for the national side.

In 41 games with Forge, Morgan scored one goal and collected three assists.

Morgan admits that hanging up his boots mid-season may seem odd to some, but after contemplating his future for the last little while he knew it was time to move on.

“Opportunities come up,” said Morgan. “I had a lot conversations with guys who have played in the past and there’s no right or wrong way to do this.”

And while he did not divulge what his next step will be, Morgan said he is looking forward to his future.

As for what’s next for Forge, who are tied with Pacific FC at the top of the CPL table, they will travel to Cavalry FC on Friday night.