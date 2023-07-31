Menu

Traffic

Kelowna RCMP investigate collision involving cyclist

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 2:55 pm
Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to avoid a section of Sexsmith Road as they investigate a collision involving a cyclist. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to avoid a section of Sexsmith Road as they investigate a collision involving a cyclist. Global News
Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to avoid a section of Sexsmith Road as they investigate a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist.

The incident, which police called serious, happened along the 3300 block of Sexsmith Road.

“This investigation is still in its early stages, and the RCMP is kindly requesting that the public avoid the area,” police said.

If you witnessed this collision or have dashcam video you can contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, and reference police file number 2023-44464.

