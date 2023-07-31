Ontario provides Indigenous cleantech Carbonix with $475K critical minerals funding

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing $475,000 to an Indigenous cleantech company to support projects aimed at improving the processing of battery materials for electric vehicles.

On Monday at Trent University Peterborough, the province said Carbonix Inc. would receive the funding via Ontario’s Critical Minerals Innovation Fund that targets research and innovation to build up the supply chain for the critical minerals sector.

Based in Fort William First Nation, the company for the past decade has worked with Trent University’s chemistry department to develop its patent-pending process that can covert large amounts of mining waste such petroleum coke and boiler char into high-energy-density graphite used in anode and cathode production.

The company says its technological advances can accelerate Ontario’s transition into EV and component manufacturing using locally and sustainably sourced high-carbon feedstocks, converting them into battery-grade materials.

“The support made available from the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund is integral to Carbonix’s commitment to help facilitate Ontario’s transition to a clean economy and a resilient manufacturing sector,” stated company president and CEO Paul Pede.

Timmins MPP George Pirie, Minister of Mines, says the province is proud to invest in Carbonix which “specializes in the development of advanced materials that we need for the technologies of tomorrow.”

“This fantastic company is using innovative technology to convert existing and available mining waste, and other byproducts, into graphite used in the production of batteries and EVs,” said Pirie. “Investing in projects and companies like this one is another step closer to achieving our goal of fuelling the global EV revolution.”

Dr. Andrew Vreugdenhil, a Trent University chemistry professor and an expert in inorganic materials, says the Inorganic Materials Research Laboratory is excited to continue their collaboration with Carnbonix to develop cleantech materials.

“The area of critical minerals is so important for Ontario to develop, and we are delighted to be able to play a part,” he said.

Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Minister of Northern Development, says the company has a “forward-thinking, strategic vision” for the future of Ontario’s resource development.

“We are confident our government’s investment in Carbonix will lead to substantial growth across key sectors in the North, while making significant contributions to the EV supply chain across the province,” said Rickford.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith says the partnership with Trent is a benefit for the city.

“This collaboration is yet another example of Trent University being on the front lines of innovation in the critical minerals space,” said Smith.

“By partnering with an amazing Indigenous-owned company like Carbonix, Trent is making Peterborough a vital part of the supply chain for the technologies of tomorrow including the EV revolution.”

In 2019, the company received more than $3.1 million in federal funds to support a project which develops active carbon that can be used to purify industrial waste streams and remediate land.