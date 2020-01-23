Peterborough company Noblegen to join Canadian delegation at global cleantech forum

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough-based cleantech company Noblegen has been selected as part of the Canadian goverment’s delegation to the 2020 Cleantech Forum in San Francisco, Calif., next week.

The forum, set for Jan. 27-29, features dozens of innovators and investors dedicated to the field of clean technology. The theme for this year’s forum is “Welcome to the Chaos of the 2020s: Urgent Actions, Unusual Strategies, Unexpected Allies.”

Noblegen founder and CEO Adam Noble said the company is “honoured to join the Canadian delegation representing cleantech companies across Canada.”

“So many Canadian cleantech companies are working incredibly hard towards finding solutions for some of the world’s greatest problems, and we are proud to be part of the group chosen to represent them,” Noble said in a statement.

Noblegen is a cleantech nutritional ingredient company that produces plant-based ingredients using the sustainable microorganism Euglena gracilis as its source.

The 80-employee company recently announced the launch of its ingredient brand Eunite (pronounced “you-nite”), a plant-based “whole egg” powder made from protein-rich Euglena flour. The powder is named “the egg.” and is currently available in the United States.

“The amazing thing about ‘the egg.’, is that we’ve been able to use it in so many different applications,” stated Noble. “It has successfully replaced eggs in vegan pancakes, stratas, breakfast sandwiches, quiches, and even a chocolate cake. No other plant-based egg scramble can also be used to functionally replace chicken eggs in a cake, ‘the egg.’ can.”

Very excited to meet like-minded people and companies ready to change the world at Cleantech Forum in SF next week! @cleantechgroup #cleantech #sustainable #futurefood #science https://t.co/rHCKWiEHad — Adam Noble (@NoblegenAdam) January 23, 2020

Noble, along with chief financial strategy officer Ron Price, will be at the forum looking for investors and innovators to join them in their mission to “sustainably feed the world in a better way.”

