Canada

GM Canada to build EV battery modules at CAMI Ingersoll facility, 300 new jobs

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 9:23 am
The company said Tuesday that the new 400,000-square-foot facility will assemble modules for BrightDrop Zevo production at the CAMI Ingersoll, Ont., facility. View image in full screen
The company said Tuesday that the new 400,000-square-foot facility will assemble modules for BrightDrop Zevo production at the CAMI Ingersoll, Ont., facility. Stephen C. Host / The Canadian Press
Three hundred new jobs are set to come to GM Canada’s CAMI Ingersoll, Ont., facility as the auto giant plans to build battery modules at the plant starting next year.

The company said Tuesday that the new 400,000-square-foot facility will assemble modules for BrightDrop Zevo production at CAMI as well as additional Ultium electric vehicles (EVs) built at other GM plants.

GM announced in January of 2021 that it would invest in CAMI to support the production of its BrightDrop EV vans, making it the country’s first full-scale EV plant. Production of the vans began in December.

Marissa West, president and managing director of GM Canada, said the “CAMI plant is playing a critical role in accelerating GM’s all-electric future.”

“In addition to being Canada’s first large-scale EV manufacturing plant, soon the team will add EV battery module assembly to the site, demonstrating innovation, flexibility, and opportunity during this historic time of transformation in the industry,” she said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement marks the latest boost to the region’s EV manufacturing future, following headlines in recent months on the planned Volkswagen battery plant in St. Thomas and a Stellantis facility in Windsor.

GM says production of the battery modules will begin in the second quarter of 2024.

– with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick.

