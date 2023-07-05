Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stellantis deal reached to restart EV battery factory construction: Unifor

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Stellantis has new offer to keep EV gigafactory in Windsor, Ont.'
Stellantis has new offer to keep EV gigafactory in Windsor, Ont.
WATCH: Stellantis has new offer to keep EV gigafactory in Windsor, Ont – Jun 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A deal has been reached between Stellantis and the federal and Ontario governments to resume construction of the electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Windsor, Ont., according to Unifor.

The union said in a statement it welcomed the agreement and thanked the governments involved and the company “for reaching this important conclusion and taking the necessary action to secure the Stellantis production footprint in Canada.”

Click to play video: 'Stellantis deal: Trudeau says world ‘paying attention’ to Canada’s supply chains'
Stellantis deal: Trudeau says world ‘paying attention’ to Canada’s supply chains

The deal comes after just over a month of negotiations following a decision by Stellantis to stop building the plant, saying the federal government had not delivered what was promised.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The plant was announced last year and it was expected to create 2,500 jobs, with all levels of government to provide financial support.

Last month, Stellantis said it had received and was reviewing an offer to keep the factory as both Ottawa and Ontario said negotiations were ongoing.

Details of the deal have not been released, however Champagne said in June that the amount of what the governments will offer shouldn’t surprise anyone as Canada aimed to “level the playing field” and match subsidies offered by the U.S. under the Inflation Reduction Act.

More to come. 

More on Canada
stellantisstellantis dealstellantis factoryStellantis deal reachedStellantis EVstellantis EV factoryStellantis subsidies
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content