Stellantis deal reached to restart EV battery factory construction: Unifor

A deal has been reached between Stellantis and the federal and Ontario governments to resume construction of the electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Windsor, Ont., according to Unifor.

The union said in a statement it welcomed the agreement and thanked the governments involved and the company “for reaching this important conclusion and taking the necessary action to secure the Stellantis production footprint in Canada.”

The deal comes after just over a month of negotiations following a decision by Stellantis to stop building the plant, saying the federal government had not delivered what was promised.

The plant was announced last year and it was expected to create 2,500 jobs, with all levels of government to provide financial support.

Last month, Stellantis said it had received and was reviewing an offer to keep the factory as both Ottawa and Ontario said negotiations were ongoing.

Details of the deal have not been released, however Champagne said in June that the amount of what the governments will offer shouldn’t surprise anyone as Canada aimed to “level the playing field” and match subsidies offered by the U.S. under the Inflation Reduction Act.

