Madonna says she is ‘lucky to be alive’ after heath scare

Madonna is feeling grateful.

In a lengthy post to the legendary pop singer’s Instagram account on Monday, Madonna provided another update about her recent hospitalization from a serious bacterial infection.

The 64-year-old musician wrote that support from her family and friends has been the “best medicine” throughout her recovery.

She shared photos of herself with two of her children, son David Banda and daughter Lourdes Leon, to mark one month after her release from hospital.

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” she wrote. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference So did the love and support from my friends.”

Madonna expressly thanked her talent manager and producer, Guy Oseary, for gifting her a framed Polaroid of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. She said Andy Warhol took the photo.

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive,” Madonna continued. “And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

Haring died of AIDS-related complications in 1990, while Warhol died of cardiac arrhythmia a few years prior in 1987. Fellow singer and worldwide sensation Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.

“Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!” she concluded.

In the comments of her post, thousands of Madonna’s friends and admirers have shared good wishes for her health.

American actor Sharon Stone commented on Madonna’s post, writing “Honey i was so worried,” next to a heart-eyes emoji.

Actor Julia Garner, Brazilian television presenter Astrid Fontenelle and longtime friend Rosie O’Donnell also left messages sending Madonna love.

Before falling ill, Madonna was set to begin a new, greatest-hits world tour. Parts of the Madonna: The Celebration Tour — including the tour’s July 15 start in Vancouver — had to be rescheduled after the singer was hospitalized.

The tour will now begin with four nights at the O2 Arena in London starting on Oct. 14.

Madonna spent several days in the intensive care unit, according to a June 28 statement from Oseary. He said Madonna is expected to make a full recovery.

Madonna herself shared an earlier update when she returned home from hospital this month. The Queen of Pop told her fans she was on “the road to recovery.”

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” Madonna wrote. “My focus is now my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

Madonna has six children. Her daughter Lourdes Leon is from a previous relationship with Carlos Leon, a former personal trainer and actor. She had her son Rocco Ritchie with director Guy Ritchie. Madonna also has four adopted children, David Banda, Chifundo (Mercy) James and twins Stella and Estere.