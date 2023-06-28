Madonna hospitalized with ‘serious’ bacterial infection, postpones tour

Send this page to someone via email

Madonna was hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection which landed her in the intensive care unit, her manager has confirmed, and as a result will postpone her upcoming tour.

On Wednesday, talent manager and producer Guy Oseary announced on Instagram that the Like a Virgin singer, 64, was in the ICU for several days and is now recovering.

Oseary said the pop superstar was hospitalized on Saturday and “her health is improving.”

While several outlets are reporting that Madonna is out of the ICU now, Oseary explained in his post that the Queen of Pop is “still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

However, he said, “at this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them,” he concluded, “including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Prior to her health issues, the singer was gearing up to start The Celebration Tour, which was originally scheduled to begin in Vancouver, B.C., on July 15.

The greatest hits tour was announced earlier this year and planned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s breakout single, Holiday.

Ticketmaster/Live Nation told Global News that once new dates for the postponed shows are announced, or if new dates aren’t announced within 60 days, fans will be able to request a refund.

In 2020, Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery, 11 months after she injured herself during her Madame X tour.

During her Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A special in 2021, she shared her experience with the painful surgery.

“Let me be really honest with you — I used to be, like, a fitness/workout maniac,” she said at the time. “You probably know that right?… During my (2019 Madame X) tour—I don’t know if you’ve noticed it, but I’m limping a lot—I was in more pain than I’ve ever been in in my life. I’m a bionic woman — I had hip replacement surgery.

“So, how do I stay in shape? It’s all in your head … It’s called will, it’s called no one’s gonna stop me, and how I stay in shape is no one’s gonna stop me. And how I stay in shape is I don’t believe in limitations,” Madonna added.